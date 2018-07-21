Lear (LEA) versus Adient (ADNT) Financial Survey

Lear (NYSE: LEA) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Lear alerts:

Lear has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adient has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

89.8% of Lear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Adient shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lear shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Adient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lear and Adient’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lear $20.47 billion 0.59 $1.31 billion $17.00 10.66 Adient $16.21 billion 0.27 $877.00 million $9.35 4.97

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than Adient. Adient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lear pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Adient pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lear pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Adient pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lear has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Adient is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Lear and Adient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lear 6.40% 29.40% 10.28% Adient 0.98% 16.65% 5.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lear and Adient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lear 0 7 9 0 2.56 Adient 2 7 2 0 2.00

Lear presently has a consensus price target of $204.69, indicating a potential upside of 12.96%. Adient has a consensus price target of $66.55, indicating a potential upside of 43.32%. Given Adient’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adient is more favorable than Lear.

Summary

Lear beats Adient on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems. The E-Systems segment offers electrical distribution systems that route electrical signals and manage electrical power within the vehicle for traditional vehicle architectures, as well as high power and hybrid electric systems. This segment's products include wire harnesses, terminals and connectors, and junction boxes; and electronic control modules, such as body control modules, smart junction boxes, gateway modules, wireless control modules, lighting control modules and audio domain controllers, and amplifiers, as well as associated software. It also offers wireless systems comprising passive entry, remote keyless entry, and dual range/dual function remote keyless entry systems. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems. The Interiors segment produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other products. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. Adient plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.