Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LPTX. HC Wainwright started coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

Leap Therapeutics opened at $8.29 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). equities analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,545,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 91,670 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 39,223.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

