Lancaster Colony (LANC) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LANC. Vertical Group cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of Lancaster Colony opened at $144.57 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $113.33 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It offers salad dressings and sauces under the Marzetti, Marzetti Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery, Mamma Bella, and Mamma Bella's brands; and frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's and Mary B's brands.

