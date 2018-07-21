Kzcash Price Tops $1.76 on Top Exchanges (KZC)

Kzcash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Kzcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00018960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay and CoinBene. Kzcash has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $3,345.00 worth of Kzcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kzcash has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003319 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000314 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Kzcash Profile

Kzcash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. Kzcash’s total supply is 2,375,194 coins and its circulating supply is 1,290,194 coins. Kzcash’s official website is kzcash.kz . Kzcash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kzcash is vk.com/kzcash

Kzcash Coin Trading

Kzcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kzcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kzcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kzcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

