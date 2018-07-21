Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $460.34 Million

Equities analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) will post $460.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn/Ferry International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $460.18 million and the highest is $460.50 million. Korn/Ferry International reported sales of $401.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Korn/Ferry International.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $475.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.37 million. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

In other news, Director Debra J. Perry sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $206,209.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,787.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $104,567.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,427.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Korn/Ferry International by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Korn/Ferry International in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korn/Ferry International in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn/Ferry International in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Korn/Ferry International in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KFY traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $65.53. 272,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,224. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Korn/Ferry International has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 25th. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Korn/Ferry International

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

