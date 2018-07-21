Kohl’s (KSS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Kohl’s shares have surpassed the industry in the past year, courtesy of effective sales-driving initiatives. Such efforts benefitted the company’s comps during first-quarter fiscal 2018, driving top-line performance. In fact, such efforts have been aiding positive comps growth since the past three quarters. Moreover, sturdy comps indicate that Greatness Agenda initiative is yielding results. Further, Kohl’s has been undertaking merchandising initiatives to reduce inventory levels and boost margins. The company has also been expanding its e-commerce fulfillment centers to support growing online business. These upsides encouraged management to raise earnings view for fiscal 2018. However, Kohl’s has been incurring higher SG&A costs for a while and expects the same to rise in the bracket of 1-2% during fiscal 2018. Changing consumer spending habits are also a threat. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of earnings.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, June 8th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Kohl’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $67.00 price target on Kohl’s and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.98.

KSS stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26. Kohl’s has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 58.23%.

In related news, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $1,177,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,645,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,805 shares of company stock worth $3,148,177 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 7,904.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,931,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,288 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,251,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,977 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,580,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,483 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 2,037.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 708,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,429,000 after purchasing an additional 675,581 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Kohl’s by 1,035.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 599,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,279,000 after purchasing an additional 546,801 shares during the period.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

