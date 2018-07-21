Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 30.96.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $198.24 million during the quarter. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.27%. research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,411,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,162 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,994,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after buying an additional 593,317 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,351,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after buying an additional 130,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 939,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after buying an additional 278,081 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.