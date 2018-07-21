Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $50.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $55,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,671.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

