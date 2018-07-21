Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Position Raised by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 15.1% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 14.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 10.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $321,643.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,964.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.05 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,672.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $104.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $97.10 and a one year high of $125.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 398.41%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.93.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.