KeyCorp Weighs in on Gulfport Energy Co.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research note issued on Monday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.46 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Gulfport Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GPOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

Gulfport Energy opened at $11.86 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.37. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $15.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after buying an additional 586,241 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 91,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 65,856 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,152,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gulfport Energy news, VP Steve Baldwin sold 10,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

