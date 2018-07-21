KeyCorp Comments on MDU Resources Group Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (MDU)

MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Ridzon forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “$29.34” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.69. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. TLP Group LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 268,566.7% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, AXA bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

