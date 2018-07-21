KEMET (KEM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KEMET Corporation and its subsidiaries is the world’s largest manufacturer of solid tantalum capacitors and and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of multilayer ceramic capacitors. According to industry sources, tantalum and ceramic capacitors are the two fastest growing sectors of the United States capacitor industry. Capacitors are electronic components that store, filter and regulate electrical energy and current flow and are one of the essential passive components used on circuit boards. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

KEMET opened at $28.91 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. KEMET has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.37.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. KEMET had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that KEMET will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other KEMET news, CFO William M. Lowe, Jr. sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $349,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,732 shares in the company, valued at $7,549,280.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Lollini sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $179,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,900 shares of company stock worth $1,784,733. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in KEMET by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in KEMET by 13.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in KEMET during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of KEMET by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 92,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of KEMET by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 939,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 312,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

