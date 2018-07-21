Jungheinrich (JUN3) PT Set at €37.00 by Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a €34.50 ($40.59) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.60 ($43.06).

Shares of JUN3 stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching €30.98 ($36.45). The company had a trading volume of 366,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,014. Jungheinrich has a 12 month low of €28.33 ($33.33) and a 12 month high of €42.94 ($50.52).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

