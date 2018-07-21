Jungheinrich (JGHAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jungheinrich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jungheinrich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th.

OTCMKTS JGHAF opened at $36.60 on Thursday. Jungheinrich has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $50.67.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

