JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $1,800.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,770.20.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com opened at $1,813.70 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $931.75 and a 1-year high of $1,858.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.47. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,574.11, for a total value of $3,233,221.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,112,433.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,574.33, for a total value of $2,717,293.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,052,024.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,014 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.