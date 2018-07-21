JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $762,000 Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (XNTK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XNTK. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period.

XNTK opened at $95.54 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $73.88 and a twelve month high of $98.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a $0.1545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This is a positive change from SPDR NYSE Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

