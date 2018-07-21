JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give alstria office REIT (AOX) a €13.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €12.40 ($14.59) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.60 ($17.18) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. UBS Group set a €14.35 ($16.88) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.80 ($16.24) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.90 ($16.35).

AOX stock opened at €13.21 ($15.54) on Wednesday. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.19 ($13.16) and a 1 year high of €13.49 ($15.87).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

