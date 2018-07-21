Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann raised their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Vetr cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.55 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $134.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.22.

JNJ stock opened at $125.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.58. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $118.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.