Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Trimmed by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Resource Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Welch Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 35,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Vetr cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.55 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.22.

Johnson & Johnson opened at $125.85 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.62 and a 12 month high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

