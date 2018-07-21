Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Cut by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.3% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 153,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 58,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,726,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Vetr cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.55 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.22.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson opened at $125.85 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.62 and a 12 month high of $148.32. The company has a market cap of $342.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.