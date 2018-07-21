John T. Guthrie Sells 10,000 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $866,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,798.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $93.10 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $95.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $371.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,184,000 after acquiring an additional 46,410 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 507,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

