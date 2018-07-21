John Bean Technologies (JBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “JBT Corporation is a leading global solutions provider to the food processing and air transportation industries. The Company designs, manufactures, tests and services technologically sophisticated systems and products for regional and multi-national industrial food processing customers through its JBT FoodTech segment and for domestic and international air transportation customers through its JBT AeroTech segments. JBT Corporation employs approximately 3,100 people and operates 16 manufacturing facilities in 10 countries. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of John Bean Technologies opened at $96.65 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $84.81 and a 12-month high of $122.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $409.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Polly B. Kawalek acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.44 per share, with a total value of $25,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,355.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Deck acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.92 per share, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,626.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 56,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 26,655 shares in the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

