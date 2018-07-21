Jibrel Network (JNT) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $26.36 million and $573,969.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002228 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003935 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013474 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000481 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00462311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00165055 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025411 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network’s genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, Coinrail, Gate.io, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

