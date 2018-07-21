Jeremy J. Hocking Sells 1,789 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Stock

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) EVP Jeremy J. Hocking sold 1,789 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $68,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $38.35 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MLHR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the second quarter worth $402,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at $5,268,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Herman Miller by 10.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 40,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at $4,276,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at $2,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.