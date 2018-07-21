Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Hughes now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Stephens set a $86.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of Continental Resources opened at $62.44 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 121.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $69.91.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Steven K. Owen sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,190,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold Hamm bought 136,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,880,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,222 shares of company stock worth $2,239,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,840,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 179,352 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.