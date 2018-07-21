Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates $170.72 Rating for Simon Property Group (SPG)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their $170.72 rating on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $194.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.42.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group traded down $3.46, hitting $170.50, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,383,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $145.78 and a fifty-two week high of $174.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.28, for a total value of $146,270.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at $295,265.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.