Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates $170.72 Rating for Simon Property Group (SPG)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their $170.72 rating on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $194.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
SPG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.42.
Simon Property Group traded down $3.46, hitting $170.50, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,383,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $145.78 and a fifty-two week high of $174.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55.
In other news, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.28, for a total value of $146,270.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at $295,265.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
