Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jefferies Financial Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.8509524421561 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Jefferies Financial Group opened at $22.76 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $28.30.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 4.80%. sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

