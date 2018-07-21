Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give EOG Resources (EOG) a $122.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $122.00 price target on EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2018 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. TD Securities began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $146.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.25.

NYSE:EOG opened at $122.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.07%.

In other news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.81, for a total value of $103,070.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,647. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ann D. Janssen sold 4,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $568,143.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,662,473.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,203 shares of company stock valued at $15,261,714. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 38,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,007 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,546 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 28,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

