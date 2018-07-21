Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report released on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ Q1 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.30 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

CRZO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of CRZO opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.20.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $195,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,843,017.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,159.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,457. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 140,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 251,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

