James Investment Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 34,848 Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd (TLH)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd (BMV:TLH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000.

Get Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd alerts:

Shares of Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd stock opened at $130.78 on Friday. Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd has a one year low of $2,398.00 and a one year high of $2,630.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd (BMV:TLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares Barclays 10 20 Yr Tresry Bnd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.