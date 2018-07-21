James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 30,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $2,113,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $370.00 to $352.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.49.

Shares of Lockheed Martin opened at $322.55 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $286.17 and a 1-year high of $363.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -121.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 608.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

