James Investment Research Inc. Buys 58,335 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 2,916.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,335 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 13,449.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,693,000 after buying an additional 451,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 174.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after buying an additional 182,456 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $5,576,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,768,000 after buying an additional 62,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 353.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 39,048 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 13,263 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $973,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,102,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group opened at $69.35 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.