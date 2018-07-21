JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a negative net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.65 million. On average, analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JAKKS Pacific opened at $2.40 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.95. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised JAKKS Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on JAKKS Pacific from $2.70 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.90.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school toys; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on toys, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

