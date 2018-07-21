Jacques Frederic Kerrest Sells 1,177 Shares of Okta Inc (OKTA) Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) COO Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,177 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $64,699.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jacques Frederic Kerrest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 13th, Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 339,797 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $17,988,853.18.

OKTA stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 59.95% and a negative net margin of 38.34%. The business had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Okta from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Okta by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Okta by 362.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 50,859 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Okta by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Okta by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 32,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,404,000 after purchasing an additional 309,147 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

