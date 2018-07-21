Jack in the Box (JACK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. OTR Global downgraded Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.08.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $108.55.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.84 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $124,280.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,989.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 7,250.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

