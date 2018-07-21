Jabil Inc (JBL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Jabil has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jabil to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

NYSE JBL opened at $28.56 on Friday. Jabil has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Jabil had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jabil news, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $368,747.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 566,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,018,981. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 41,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,492 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

