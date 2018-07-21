J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Sunday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.79.

Shares of JBHT opened at $121.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. J B Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.83 and a fifty-two week high of $131.74.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. equities research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $156,897.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.54, for a total transaction of $12,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,870,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,930 shares of company stock worth $33,663,985. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 260,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,640,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 257.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 7.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $2,050,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

