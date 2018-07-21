ITV (ITV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ITV from GBX 175 ($2.32) to GBX 165 ($2.18) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.51) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ITV from GBX 224 ($2.96) to GBX 189 ($2.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ITV in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 210 ($2.78) price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITV presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 191.60 ($2.54).

LON ITV traded down GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 172.05 ($2.28). The stock had a trading volume of 7,971,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 221.76 ($2.94).

In related news, insider Ian Griffiths sold 126,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £206,659.55 ($273,540.11).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

