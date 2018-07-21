istar Inc (STAR) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in istar were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in istar during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in istar during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in istar during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in istar during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in istar during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on istar in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on istar in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

istar opened at $10.71 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $724.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 8.16. istar Inc has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.43. istar had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $364.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.35 million. analysts forecast that istar Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and more than $35 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

