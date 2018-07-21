Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) by 2,554.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 629,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606,157 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf were worth $25,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 41,806 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 275,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 103,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 55,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf opened at $24.57 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a 52-week low of $448.20 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.0394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

