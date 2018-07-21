iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Shares Bought by Capital One National Association

Capital One National Association boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Capital One National Association’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 52,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF opened at $123.07 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $131.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.7158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

