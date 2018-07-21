iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,806,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 156,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF opened at $31.28 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a $0.6463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from iShares MSCI France ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.09.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

