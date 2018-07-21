iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Holdings Lifted by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,732.7% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF opened at $68.07 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $75.27.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.3536 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

