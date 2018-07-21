iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) Holdings Reduced by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 2,516,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,427,000 after buying an additional 98,893 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,683,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,680,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,682,000 after buying an additional 937,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 906,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,028,000 after buying an additional 36,683 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,414,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $72.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $77.54.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.8015 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.67.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI All Country World Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging markets countries.

