iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Shares Bought by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF opened at $86.72 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.76 and a 1-year high of $87.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

