iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Position Decreased by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.2% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14,579.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 126,547 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

IJH opened at $199.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $201.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.8483 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

