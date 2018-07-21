Iqvia (IQV) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $128.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Shares of Iqvia opened at $111.11 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. Iqvia has a fifty-two week low of $87.45 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Iqvia will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 1,441,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $148,447,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 9,291,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $956,976,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,824,432 shares of company stock worth $1,114,934,928. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 177.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 1,476.7% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

