IPG Photonics (IPGP) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

IPGP has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $262.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $274.00.

Shares of IPG Photonics traded down $1.79, hitting $238.07, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 217,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,825. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $150.31 and a 1 year high of $264.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.94.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $1,502,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.73, for a total transaction of $4,674,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,255 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,512 over the last 90 days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 276.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 461,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,634,000 after purchasing an additional 338,606 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,067,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 315,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $64,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

