Iomart Group’s (IOM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. N+1 Singer restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.15) target price on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Thursday, March 29th.

Iomart Group opened at GBX 392 ($5.19) on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,041.67. Iomart Group has a 12-month low of GBX 280 ($3.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 420 ($5.56).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.93 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Iomart Group’s previous dividend of $2.25.

About Iomart Group

iomart Group Plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets.

