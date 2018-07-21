Investors Sell United Parcel Service (UPS) on Strength (UPS)

Traders sold shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $43.23 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $82.69 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $39.46 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, United Parcel Service had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. United Parcel Service traded up $0.68 for the day and closed at $112.84

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.27.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 417.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $170,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 120,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 24,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 182,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 41.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 178,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 52,707 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 26.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,464,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $781,240,000 after buying an additional 1,547,617 shares during the period. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.